BLAZE BAYLEY Debuts “Endure And Survive” Music Video

Former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley, has released a video for “Endure And Survive”, the title track of his upcoming new album. The video, directed by Rich Pembridge, can be found below.

Endure And Survive (Infinite Entanglement Part II) is the sequel to his 2016 release, Infinite Entanglement which was the first of a trilogy of releases following a sci-fi concept and storyline.

Endure And Survive is set for release on March 3rd via Blaze Bayley Recording and will be accompanied by a world tour totalling some 120 shows. The European leg of the tour takes place principally between February and June 2017. After a small number of summer shows, Blaze will then go to the United States and Canada during August-September. It’s also planned to take the tour to Latin America in 2018.

Throughout this world tour, Blaze will be backed by his main recording and touring musicians, picked from British metal band Absolva and including Chris Appleton (guitar, backing vocals), Martin McNee (drums), Karl Schramm (bass, backing vocals).

In addition to the established band members as above from Absolva, Endure And Survive also contains a talented array of collaborators; Luke Appleton (Iced Earth / Absolva) - backing vocals, Michelle Sciarrotta - nylon acoustic, backing vocals, voice actor, Jo Robinson - backing vocals, Mel Adams - backing vocals, Liz Owen - backing vocals, Thomas Zwijsen - nylon acoustic, Anne Bakker - violin, backing vocals, Corvin Bahn (Uli Jon Roth) - accordion, Aine Brewer - voice actor, Rob Toogood - voice actor, backing vocals.

The album artwork has been completed by Andreas Sandberg, with additional images from Christopher Steenstrup who is also working on a Blaze Bayley video game.

The album was recorded between October and December 2016 at Robannas Studios, Birmingham, produced by Blaze Bayley and Chris Appleton, mixed and engineered by Miguel Seco, mastered by Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Tank, Phil Campbell). As with the previous record the song-writing has been a collaboration between Blaze, Chris Appleton and Michelle Sciarrotta.

Endure And Survive tracklisting:

“Endure And Survive”

“Escape Velocity”

“Blood”

“Eating Lies”

“Destroyer”

“Dawn Of The Dead Son”

“Remember”

“Fight Back”

“The World Is Turning The Wrong Way”

“Together We Can Move The Sun”

“Endure And Survive” video:

Pre-orders for the new album are available now at blazebayley.net/webshop.

2014-2015 was a period of building momentum for Blaze, partly created by the highly popular release of the 15th anniversary edition of his debut solo record Silicon Messiah as well as his Soundtracks Of My Life 30 year compilation celebrating his career since he began singing with his first band Wolfsbane, before catapulting to worldwide fame with Iron Maiden.

2016 saw a significant renaissance with the remarkable plaudits given to the Infinite Entanglement album from fans and critics alike. The year was also notable for Blaze’s special guest performance with Disturbed at the UK’s premier festival Download when the warmth and recognition from the crowd was as crystal clear as it was predictable given Blaze’s reputation for connecting with audiences.

The European leg of the Endure And Survive tour is listed below. Additional European shows are still to be announced, whilst the detailed schedule for the US and Canada, plus Latin America in 2018 is awaited.

February

11 - Gzira, Malta - The Orpheum

18 - Ballymena, UK - Diamond Rock

March

1 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

2 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians

3 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds Rock Club

4 - Manchester, UK - Sound Control

5 - Birmingham, UK - Roadhouse

9 - Cardiff, UK - Fuel

10 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit of 66

11 - Paris, France - Le Petit Bain

12 - Deinze, Belgium - Café Elpee

18 - Luynes, France - Le Korigan

19 - Barcelona, Salamandra 2

21 - Oviedo, Spain - Franelrock

22 - Madrid, Spain - Club Moby Dick

23 - Lleida, Spain - Café Del Teatre

24 - Valencia, Spain - Sala Fussion

25 - Irun, Spain - Tunk

26 - Zaragoza, Spain - King Kong

30 - Vercelli, Italy - Officine Sonore

31 - Saint-Maurice, Switzerland - Manoir Pub

April

1 - Nancy (Pagney D-B), France - Chez Paulette

2 - Edinburgh, UK - Corn Exchange, Heavy Scotland festival

7 - Grenoble, France - L’Amperage

8 - Clermont-Ferrand (Mozac), France - Salle De L’Arlequin

9 - Renchen, Germany - Come Inn

13 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturampe

14 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

15 - Grossefehn, Germany - Schlappohr Rockkneipe

16 - Helmond, Netherlands - Muziekcafe

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

21 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

22 - Balingen, Germany - Sonnenkeller

23 - Konstanz, Germany - Rockbar

26 - Ljublijana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

27 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Rock Café

29 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

30 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Serikovka

May

4 - Wroclaw, Poland - Liverpool Klub

5 - Tychy, Poland - Underground

6 - Stalowa Wola, Poland - Labirynt Club

7 - Olsztyn, Poland - Nowy Andergrant

9 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Klubas Lemmy

10 - Riga, Latvia - Nabaklab

11 - Tallinn, Estonia - The Tapper

12 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

13 - Mikkeli, Finland - Kulttuuritalo Tempo

14 - Tampere, Finland - Jack The Rooster

19 - Lappeenranta, Finland - Mobar

20 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi

21 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi (acoustic)

24 - Strangnas, Sweden - Garage

26 - Fosser, Norway - Oak Metal Club

27 - Falkenberg, Sweden - Downtown

July

28 - Belgrade, Serbia - Club Fest

29 - Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina - Cinemas Sloga

30 - Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina - OKC Abrasevic

August

5 - Oxford, UK - Oxrox Alive

(Photo - Jelena Jakovljevic)