BLAZE BAYLEY - "I'm Not Crowdfunded, I Have No Big Record Company; I Am Funded By Blaze Bayley Fans" (Video)

Speaking with Brazil's Metal Domination, former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley discussed touring Brazil, the love and respect he receives from the fans, and the longevity of his career.

Blaze: "I'm completely independent. I'm not crowdfunded. I have no big record company. I am funded by Blaze Bayley fans. When my fan buys my CD, I get the money and I make the next CD. No one else is involved - it's me and my fans. And so at every concert, I like to have a free meet-and-greet so that I can say 'thank you' personally to every fan."

Representatives for Blaze Bayley recently released the following message, laying out his future plans...

"Having said goodbye to another year and in thanking you for all the wonderful support, we also take this opportunity to welcome you to 2020. Firstly, we wish you a very happy and healthy new year, and next take a moment to tell you about our plans for this year and a little further.

"Live in Czech - As you know, in April we release Live In Czech which is the concluding piece of the Infinite Entanglement trilogy, featuring the setlist played on the Tour Of The Eagle Spirit, including some of the more epic tracks like 'Eagle Spirit' and 'Together We Can Move the Sun'. Thank you so much to all of you that have pre-ordered Live In Czech so far.

"New full metal studio album - Apart from our Brazil Tour this month, Burr Fest in March and summer festivals, we will concentrate on song-writing for a brand new full metal album planned for release in March 2021. As you can see below, Blaze and (guitarist) Chris (Appleton) have already started and early reports from Blaze are that the results so far are very exciting.

"Tenth Dimension - So, what's happening in the later part of 2020? We're thrilled to say that in September we plan to re-issue the Tenth Dimension album which will be re-packaged with upgraded artwork and we'll also release for the first time a vinyl version. In many ways that album is a prequel to the trilogy and so it's interesting to explore that more deeply.

"To go with that re-ssue we are soon to announce a European Tour for September-October, and a UK Tour for November, both featuring a 'Tenth Dimension' setlist.

"So, that gives you a clear idea of where we're heading with our plans for 2020-2021....

- April 2020: Live In Czech CD and DVD

- September 2020: Tenth Dimension CD re-issue and vinyl LP

- March 2021: new full metal studio album

"Thank you once again for making all this even possible. We'll bring you more news as soon as we can."