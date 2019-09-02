BLAZE BAYLEY In Praise Of IRON MAIDEN - "The Thing That Really Lives In My Heart Is Working Closely With The Guys On The Songwriting"

Guesting on TNT Rock Radio, vocalist Blaze Bayley discussed his time fronting Iron Maiden between 1994-1999, which saw him record two albums (The X-Factor, Virtual XI) and tour the world with the band.

Bayley: "When you listen to the Infinite Entanglement trilogy, you can hear directly the influence and what I learned from my time in Iron Maiden. I would have never been able to make these three albums without that experience. So, that is my greatest musical accomplishment, is the thing I'm proudest of since I've started in music is doing this trilogy, this concept, one story over three albums.

It's in a science fiction setting about a man who does not know if he is human, about a man that seeks redemption for darkness, and terrible deeds that he is committed in his past. It's because of what I learned and working with the guys in Maiden. We did hundreds of shows and I played to thousands and thousands of people. There were many great experiences, but the thing that really lives in my heart, the thing that has changed me from before until now, is working closely with the guys on the songwriting, and the music. So, that has put me where I am."

</iframe</p> <p><iframe width="600" height="400" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/u5UqJWRV55E" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Bayley recently released an epic 9-minute lyric video for "Eagle Spirit", the concluding song from the Infinite Entanglement trilogy. The song is featured on the trilogy's third title, The Redempton Of William Black, released in March 2018.

Says Blaze: "Special thanks to Rich Pembridge for his tireless work as editor of this project."