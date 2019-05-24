BLAZE BAYLEY Looks Back On Being Let Go By IRON MAIDEN - "If You Lose That Job And That Way Of Life That You Enjoyed, You're Gonna Be Upset About It"

Speaking with independent filmmaker Daniel Sarkissian, former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley opens up about the band letting him go to make way for Bruce Dickinson's return in 1999.

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice spoke to Bayley at the Piranah Bar in Montreal on May 12th. Among other topics, he spoke about the songwriting sessions during his time with Iron Maiden. Watch the video below.

Blaze commented on the songwriting process for the following songs:

"Virus": "It was very unusual from all the songs we wrote that the whole band, all five of us, contributed to the song 'Virus'. Everyone in Iron Maiden contributed to writing that song and then we recorded it, like we rehearsed it. However we never played that song live with Iron Maiden. Today I do my own version of 'Virus', my own arrangement that suits me and the band and it is on the new Live In France album."

"The Sign Of The Cross": "That song was a huge challenge at the time because it's such an involved song that no one could remember how the song went. That was the only song we did together where we said we are going to have to piece this together. We recorded this part and then we record the other parts and then we put it all together. And it wasn't until we actually heard all the song put together that we knew the song was completely fantastic. We played that song live with Iron Maiden many times and it was incredible, it just has such a great atmosphere and vibe to it."

"The Clansman": "That's huge, in so many ways because I remember Steve Harris coming into studio with a bit of paper and he said, 'what do you think of this idea?'. and he just sang it to me very quiet. I said it was amazing and that was 'The Clansman'. Then we rehearsed it all together and it had a real magic about it. I think because of the subject of the song there were a lot of things against Maiden at that time. A lot of promoters had lost confidence, CD sales were down at that time and to be singing that song and the spirit of that song being about freedom and holding on and not knuckling down felt right. Not changing direction. We would really stay true to quality. Sort of stay true to yourself and that was really special and you could never predict the impact of that now, I'm now fascinated."

"Futureal" - "Steve came to me and said he had his fast tempo song idea and if I had any lyrics for it? And I did have these lyrics I had been working on which were based around paranoia and that's what the lyrics were about. It was fantastic and it was a set opener on the Iron Maiden set list."

"Man On The Edge": "For 'Man On The Edge' I went to Janick Gers home studio where we sat down and we were going through things. That song is based on the movie Falling Down with Michael Douglas. The movie is about a guy pretending to go to work every day because he is ashamed that he's been fired from his job, he's been let go from his job. It was similar to my life when I was a very young man and I had a paper route every day and I was fired. I was scared of my stepfather and what he would say if he found out that I didn't have my paper route anymore. I was scared sick of my father that I went every day at 7 AM to give the appearance I was still working. So when I saw the movie Falling Down it really resonated with me and my life. It was the first single chosen from the album and the video was great, for me that was the first hit song, Top 10 and it was incredible that I had been a part of it. "