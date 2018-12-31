BLAZE BAYLEY Looks Back On His Time With IRON MAIDEN - "Every Single Step Of The Way, I Had Support From BRUCE DICKINSON"

Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley, who was with the band from 1994 - 1999 , recently guested on the Talking Maiden podcast and discussed his time with band and being part of the Iron Maiden legacy.

On his realtionship with Bruce Dickinson

Blaze: "Nothing that I've recorded or performed or written after Maiden has been anything like what I did before, because I learned so much from Steve Harris and the guys about songwriting and about music and about singing. Every single step of the way, I had support from Bruce Dickinson. He sent me a good-luck package full of beer with a nice card. He went to all the trouble of painting a brick yellow and sent it to me for my first big gig in London with Maiden, saying, 'I wish you the absolute very best with Maiden.' Post-Maiden, we've met each other several times. When he had his own radio show, he invited me on the show, played my music and he's helped me out using his simulators at his business — his aircraft pilot-training business, he let me make a video there. He's been a big supporter, and I think when you put Paul (Di'Anno) and Bruce and me together, we are three people in the world who know just how challenging that job is to be the frontman of Iron Maiden. There's just a knowing look between me and Bruce when we see each other. It's not easy — it's a huge, huge job. It's nice that we've been able to have that relationship. There's absolutely no animosity, and there never has been, between Bruce and me. There's never been any animosity between me and any of the members of Iron Maiden."

Guesting on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, hosted by Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho, Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris commented on the sometimes controversial Blaze Bayley era, when the former Wolfsbane vocalist replaced Bruce Dickinson as the band's frontman. Iron Maiden released two albums with Bayley - The X-Factor and Virtual XI - before reuniting with Dickinson in 1999.

Check out the interview below.