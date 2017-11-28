BLAZE BAYLEY - North American Tour Recap Video Streaming
November 28, 2017, an hour ago
A recap video of Blaze Bayley's North American tour, filmed and edited by Nicolas Houbre, is available for streaming below:
Blaze Bayley is set to release the third album in his Infinite Entanglement trilogy on March 2nd, and has announced pre-order packages, plus an exciting world tour schedule for UK, Europe, US, Canada and Latin America.
There are three pre-order packages - ‘Regular’, ‘Membership’ and ‘Ultimate Membership’, the latter sold-out within the first few hours, whilst the others remain available via blazebayley.net. The packages offer fans a mouth-watering mix of merch items and also special online features, as well as exclusive DVD bonus content.
The new album, called The Redemption Of William Black, is the highly-anticipated third part of the trilogy, bringing the sci-fi concept to a conclusion.
This will be the tenth album of Blaze’s solo career, following his rise to global fame as singer with Iron Maiden (1994 - 1999). He was chosen for the Maiden role after coming to notice with his first band Wolfsbane, based around home-city Birmingham, England, which is now the location for the recording of all his more recent solo releases.
The Redemption Of William Black was co-written with Chris Appleton of fellow British metal band Absolva. Chris, who also co-produces the album, is lead guitarist and backing vocalist in Blaze’s band for recording and touring, together with his Absolva band mates Martin McNee (drums) and Karl Schramm (bass and backing vocals).
Special guests on the album include Fozzy singer Chris Jericho, also of WWE fame, for whom Blaze has specially created a character within the Infinite Entanglement story. Also, on choir duty is Luke Appleton (Iced Earth bassist and Absolva rhythm guitarist), as well as Michelle Sciarrotta - choir/voice actor, Jo Robinson - choir, Mel Adams - choir, Liz Owen - backing vocals/choir, Aine Brewer - voice actor, and Rob Toogood - choir/voice actor.
The Redemption Of William Black World Tour begins at the end of February in Glasgow and the European leg completes on 25th and 26th May when a live DVD and CD will be recorded over two nights at Chez Paulette, near Nancy, France. After a small number of festival shows in the Summer, plus a short second run of UK shows to be confirmed, the tour heads to US and Canada in September, on the back of the success of the North America Tour of 2017. Then, in the first half of 2019 the schedule takes the tour to Latin America and again to the USA to return to those territories not covered in 2018, by which time the live DVD and CD will be ready for release.
Special guests on the UK shows (except Hammerfest) will be Manchester-based hard rockers Faith In Glory, whilst in Europe from 1st April to the completion of the European leg on 26th May, the special guest will be Luke Appleton (Iced Earth / Absolva) with his solo acoustic show.
Tour dates:
February
28 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks
March
1 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians
2 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds
3 - London, UK - Underworld
4 - Bilston, UK - Robin 2
8 - Carlisle, UK - Embers
9 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
16 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest
23 - Chapelle-lez-Herlaimont, Belgium - Le Cercle
24 - Mametz, France - Salle Du Millenium
25 - Deinze, Belgium - Café Elpee
29 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit of 66
30 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel
31 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe
April
1 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex
2 - Helmond, Netherlands - Muziekcafe
5 - Orleans, France - Blue Devils
6 - Lyon, France - Rock & Eat
7 - Marseille, France - Jas’Rod
10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 3
11 - Zaragoza, Spain - Club Utopia
12 - Valencia, Spain - Club 16 Toneladas
13 - Madrid, Spain - Club Tartufo
14 - Malaga, Spain - Paris 15
15 - Caceres, Spain - Club Barroco
20 - St-Maurice, Switzerland - Manoir Pub
21 - Balingen, Germany - Sonnenkeller
22 - Konstanz, Germany - Rockbar
24 - Pordenone, Italy - Rock Town
25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Rock Café
26 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
27 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka
28 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Serikovka
May
3 - Tychy, Poland - Underground
4 - Stalowa Wola, Poland - Labarynt Klub
5 - Skarzysko, Poland - Semafor
6 - Lublin, Poland - Graffiti Klub
8 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Klubas Lemmy
10 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
12 - Mantyharju, Finland - Finland - Bar Krouvi
13 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi (unplugged)
17 - Sandviken, Sweden - Sportbaren
18 - Fosser, Norway - Oak Metal Club
19 - Jonkoping, Sweden - Klubb Dissonans
25 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette (recording live DVD)
26 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette (recording live DVD)
US / Canada:
September 11th - 29th
US / Latin America:
First half of 2019