BLAZE BAYLEY Performs Acoustic IRON MAIDEN Covers At Huskvarna Rock & Art Weekend 2017; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley performed at the Huskvarna Rock & Art Weekend 2017 in Sweden this past weekend. Fan-filmed video of his entrire acoustic set can be viewed below. His setlist was as follows:

"Judgement Of Heaven" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Virus" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Futureal" (Iron Maiden cover)

"2 A.M." (Iron Maiden cover)

"Como Estais Amigos" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Manhunt" (Wolfsbane song)

"The Angel And The Gambler" (Iron Maiden cover)

"Man On The Edge" (Iron Maiden cover)

Bayley recently released a video for the song "Eating Lies", taken from his ninth solo album Endure And Survive. which was released in March 2017.

The Metal Voice out of Canada recently produced a North American tour report in Montreal, Quebec on former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley and his backing band, Absolva. You can watch the Endure And Survive Tour Report below.

On when the fans can expect the third part of the Infinite Entanglement trilogy album:

Blaze: "On or around March 1st, 2018. When we started and we looked at the first album and it was too much there to do one album. We thought it was not one big album, it's three albums because one of the songs you are going to hear on part three is something that we have ready for part 1. But when you looked at the lyrics and when you looked at the music and what it said this is where he is in Part 3. And there was another song and this is where he is in part two, so it just makes sense. I'm very lucky I am the record company, I can actually say when the release date will be. So I thought, first of March 2016, March 2017 and March 2018 and we will do one album a year and it's really worked."

On Part 3 of the Trilogy:

Blaze: "Part 3 he have about seven songs that we think are good enough at the moment we have a little bit of time before we get to the main pre-production where we have flashes of inspiration. I'm working on the lyrics in my spare time. Part 3 we have the skeleton and now we have to find all the other bits. I have an idea where he will be at the end of the story. Then of course after we have this conclusion we tour everywhere again full world tour with part 3. At the end of that I'm going to do a live album DVD of the set list that we do on tour. After that the first of March 2019 I hope I will have my book complete because the trilogy is based on the book that I am writing as I go along. So you will have all the answers of the three albums, you will have the back story of the characters everything. "

Executive Producer, Editor & Camera - Jimmy Kay

Camera - Orlando Rush

Interviewer Power Play Magazine - Mark Hoaksey

Absolva / Blaze Bayley Band

Chris Appleton – guitars

Karl Schramm – bass

Martin McNee – drums