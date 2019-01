BLAZE BAYLEY Performs Acoustically On Brazilian TV; Video

Vocalist Blaze Bayley, who sang for Iron Maiden from 1994 to 1999, recently appeared on the Brazilian TV show, A Hora da Venenosa. After being interviewed, via a translator, Bayley performed acoustic renditions of his solo song "A Thousand Years", as well as Iron Maiden's "Futureal", which originally appeared on the Virtual XI album. Check out video footage below.

On March 1st, former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley will release Live In France, featuring tracks recorded at Chez Paulette near Nancy, France on May 25th and 26th, 2018.

The tracklist is as follows:

CD1

"Redeemer"

"Are You Here"

"Futureal"

"The First True Sign"

"Silicon Messiah"

"Dawn Of The Dead Son"

"Escape Velocity"

"Fight Back"

"Prayers Of Light"

"Virus"

CD2

"Independence"

"Immortal One"

"Human"

"Calling You Home"

"Endure And Survive"

"The Angel And The Gambler"

"Man On The Edge"

"A Thousand Years"

"Infinite Entanglement"

"Dark Energy 256"

DVD

"Redeemer"

"Are You Here"

"Futureal"

"The First True Sign"

"Silicon Messiah"

"Dawn Of The Dead Son"

"Escape Velocity"

"Fight Back"

"Prayers Of Light"

"Virus"

"Independence"

"Immortal One"

"Human"

"Calling You Home"

"Endure And Survive"

"The Angel And The Gambler"

"Man On The Edge"

"A Thousand Years"

"Infinite Entanglement"

"Dark Energy 256"

Pre-order the CD and DVD packages here.

Bayley recently guested on the Talking Maiden podcast and discussed his time with the band and being part of the Iron Maiden legacy.

On his relationship with Bruce Dickinson

Blaze: "Nothing that I've recorded or performed or written after Maiden has been anything like what I did before, because I learned so much from Steve Harris and the guys about songwriting and about music and about singing. Every single step of the way, I had support from Bruce Dickinson. He sent me a good-luck package full of beer with a nice card. He went to all the trouble of painting a brick yellow and sent it to me for my first big gig in London with Maiden, saying, 'I wish you the absolute very best with Maiden.' Post-Maiden, we've met each other several times. When he had his own radio show, he invited me on the show, played my music and he's helped me out using his simulators at his business — his aircraft pilot-training business, he let me make a video there. He's been a big supporter, and I think when you put Paul (Di'Anno) and Bruce and me together, we are three people in the world who know just how challenging that job is to be the frontman of Iron Maiden. There's just a knowing look between me and Bruce when we see each other. It's not easy — it's a huge, huge job. It's nice that we've been able to have that relationship. There's absolutely no animosity, and there never has been, between Bruce and me. There's never been any animosity between me and any of the members of Iron Maiden."