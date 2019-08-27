BLAZE BAYLEY Premiers Epic Lyric Video For "Eagle Spirit"

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley has released an epic 9-minute lyric video for "Eagle Spirit", the concluding song from the Infinite Entanglement trilogy. The song is featured on the trilogy's third title, The Redempton Of William Black, released in March 2018.

Says Blaze: "Special thanks to Rich Pembridge for his tireless work as editor of this project."

Blaze Bayley performs next this Thursday, August 29, at The Junction in Plymouth, UK. Find his complete tour itinerary here.