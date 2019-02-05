BLAZE BAYLEY Premiers "The Dark Side Of Black" Music Video

Blaze Bayley (ex-Iron Maiden) has released an official video for "The Dark Side Of Black", taken from the album The Redemption Of William Black, released in March 2018. Watch below:

On March 1st, Blaze Bayley will release Live In France, featuring tracks recorded at Chez Paulette near Nancy, France on May 25th and 26th, 2018.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Redeemer"

"Are You Here"

"Futureal"

"The First True Sign"

"Silicon Messiah"

"Dawn Of The Dead Son"

"Escape Velocity"

"Fight Back"

"Prayers Of Light"

"Virus"

CD2

"Independence"

"Immortal One"

"Human"

"Calling You Home"

"Endure And Survive"

"The Angel And The Gambler"

"Man On The Edge"

"A Thousand Years"

"Infinite Entanglement"

"Dark Energy 256"

DVD

Pre-order the CD and DVD packages here.