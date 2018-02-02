BLAZE BAYLEY Releases Official Music Video For "Prayers Of Light" Featuring CHRIS JERICHO

Former Iron Maiden frontman, Blaze Bayley, is set to release the third album in his Infinite Entanglement trilogy on March 2nd. The new album, The Redemption Of William Black, is the highly-anticipated third part of the trilogy, bringing the sci-fi concept to a conclusion. A video for "Prayers Of Light", featuring Chris Jericho, can be found below.

This will be the tenth album of Blaze’s solo career, following his rise to global fame as singer with Iron Maiden (1994 - 1999). He was chosen for the Maiden role after coming to notice with his first band Wolfsbane, based around home-city Birmingham, England, which is now the location for the recording of all his more recent solo releases.

The Redemption Of William Black was co-written with Chris Appleton of fellow British metal band Absolva. Chris, who also co-produces the album, is lead guitarist and backing vocalist in Blaze’s band for recording and touring, together with his Absolva band mates Martin McNee (drums) and Karl Schramm (bass and backing vocals).

Special guests on the album include Fozzy singer Chris Jericho, also of WWE fame, for whom Blaze has specially created a character within the Infinite Entanglement story. Also, on choir duty is Luke Appleton (Iced Earth bassist and Absolva rhythm guitarist), as well as Michelle Sciarrotta - choir/voice actor, Jo Robinson - choir, Mel Adams - choir, Liz Owen - backing vocals/choir, Aine Brewer - voice actor, and Rob Toogood - choir/voice actor.

The Redemption Of William Black tracklisting:

"Redeemer"

"Are You Here"

"Immortal One"

"The First True Sign"

"Human Eyes"

"Prayers Of Light"

"18 Days"

"Already Won"

"Life Goes On"

"The Dark Side Of Black"

"Eagle Spirit"

"Prayers Of Light" video:

The Redemption Of William Black World Tour begins at the end of February in Glasgow and the European leg completes on 25th and 26th May when a live DVD and CD will be recorded over two nights at Chez Paulette, near Nancy, France. After a small number of festival shows in the Summer, plus a short second run of UK shows to be confirmed, the tour heads to US and Canada in September, on the back of the success of the North America Tour of 2017. Then, in the first half of 2019 the schedule takes the tour to Latin America and again to the USA to return to those territories not covered in 2018, by which time the live DVD and CD will be ready for release.

Special guests on the UK shows (except Hammerfest) will be Manchester-based hard rockers Faith In Glory, whilst in Europe from 1st April to the completion of the European leg on 26th May, the special guest will be Luke Appleton (Iced Earth / Absolva) with his solo acoustic show.

Tour dates:

February

28 - Glasgow, UK - Ivory Blacks

March

1 - Newcastle, UK - Trillians

2 - Grimsby, UK - Yardbirds

3 - London, UK - Underworld

4 - Bilston, UK - Robin 2

8 - Carlisle, UK - Embers

9 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

16 - Pwllheli, UK - Hammerfest

23 - Chapelle-lez-Herlaimont, Belgium - Le Cercle

24 - Mametz, France - Salle Du Millenium

25 - Deinze, Belgium - Café Elpee

29 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit of 66

30 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

31 - Krefeld, Germany - Kulturrampe

April

1 - Siegen, Germany - Vortex

2 - Helmond, Netherlands - Muziekcafe

5 - Orleans, France - Blue Devils

6 - Lyon, France - Rock & Eat

7 - Marseille, France - Jas’Rod

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 3

11 - Zaragoza, Spain - Club Utopia

12 - Valencia, Spain - Club 16 Toneladas

13 - Madrid, Spain - Club Tartufo

14 - Malaga, Spain - Paris 15

15 - Caceres, Spain - Club Barroco

20 - St-Maurice, Switzerland - Manoir Pub

21 - Balingen, Germany - Sonnenkeller

22 - Konstanz, Germany - Rockbar

24 - Pordenone, Italy - Rock Town

25 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Rock Café

26 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

27 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

28 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Serikovka

May

3 - Tychy, Poland - Underground

4 - Stalowa Wola, Poland - Labarynt Klub

5 - Skarzysko, Poland - Semafor

6 - Lublin, Poland - Graffiti Klub

8 - Kaunas, Lithuania - Klubas Lemmy

10 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

12 - Mantyharju, Finland - Finland - Bar Krouvi

13 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi (unplugged)

17 - Sandviken, Sweden - Sportbaren

18 - Fosser, Norway - Oak Metal Club

19 - Jonkoping, Sweden - Klubb Dissonans

25 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette (recording live DVD)

26 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette (recording live DVD)

US / Canada:

September 11th - 29th



US / Latin America:

First half of 2019

(Pictured at top, from left to right: Martin McNee - drums, Chris Appleton - lead guitar, backing vocals, Blaze Bayley - vocals, Karl Schramm - bass, backing vocals)