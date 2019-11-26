BLAZE BAYLEY Reveals Plans For Live In Czech CD And DVD; Pre-Order Launched

In Spring 2019, Blaze Bayley launched the Tour Of The Eagle Spirit, taking in venues in Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Belgium, France, UK, US and Canada. In September 2019 Blaze took that tour on the road a second time, with a sequence of shows across Germany, Netherlands, Poland, plus two special concluding concerts at the Melodka venue, Brno, Czech Republic. All-told, the tour totalled 59 shows and those final two shows were captured for Blaze’s forthcoming release, entitled Live In Czech, a live album and DVD.

The theme of the tour followed on from Blaze’s Infinite Entanglement trilogy of albums and the setlist particularly featured some of the more epic songs from the trilogy which hadn’t previously been included in concert setlists. The set also contained a selection of songs from his albums with Iron Maiden during the 1990s.

The audio is produced by Blaze’s gifted guitarist/co-writer Chris Appleton (of British metal band Absolva), with outstanding artwork by Akirant Illustration (illustrator for Iron Maiden & Star Wars) and filmed by his regular video contributor Rich Pembridge. Blaze is proud to present Live In Czech on his own independent Blaze Bayley Recording label, the well-established home for all Blaze Bayley releases. Release date is currently planned for April 3, 2020.

The Live In Czech album will be released on double CD and double DVD including a special behind-the-scenes film entitled The Road To Brno, and is available to pre-order now via the webshop at BlazeBayley.net with four buying options. Option 4 (Ultimate) offers, in addition to the two CDs and two DVDs, a USB memory stick pre-loaded with an HD version of the concert and The Road To Brno, as well as a custom patch and custom guitar pick.

Tracklisting:

"The Dark Side Of Black"

"A Thousand Years"

"Dark Energy 256"

"The World Is Turning The Wrong Way"

"Human"

"Together We Can Move The Sun"

"Solar Wind"

"Virus"

"Life Goes On"

"Fight Back"

"Silicon Messiah"

"The Day I Fell To Earth"

"Eagle Spirit"

"Calling You Home"

"Stare At The Sun"

"Man On The Edge"

"Futureal"

"The Clansman