BLAZE BAYLEY & THOMAS ZWIJSEN Perform IRON MAIDEN, METALLICA, WOLFSBANE, DEEP PURPLE, UFO, HELLOWEEN Classics In Concert / Tour Documentary Video

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley and guitarist Thomas Zwijsen (Nylon Maiden) have released a concert/tour documentary video from their recent dates in Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara. Check it out below.

Songs in the video include:

"Doctor Doctor" (UFO)

"The Trooper" (Iron Maiden)

"Where Eagles Dare" (Iron Maiden)

"Fear Of The Dark" (Iron Maiden)

"The Good, The Bad, The Ugly" (Movie Theme)

"Virus" (Iron Maiden)

"Lord Of The Flies" (Iron Maiden)

"Futureal" (Iron Maiden)

"Man Hunt" (Wolfsbane)

"The Clansman" (Iron Maiden)

"Man On The Edge" (Iron Maiden)

"Enter Sandman" (Metallica)

"What Will Come" (Blaze Bayley & Thomas Zwijsen)

"2 AM" (Iron Maiden)

"Como Estais Amigos" (Iron Maiden)

"Russian Holiday" (Blaze Bayley & Thomas Zwijsen)

"Highway Star" (Deep Purple)

"Future World" (Helloween)

"The Launch" (Blaze)

"The Angel and The Gambler" (Iron Maiden)

"Roma" (Vicente Amigo)

Blaze Bayley released the third album in his Infinite Entanglement trilogy back in March. The new album, The Redemption Of William Black, is the third part of the trilogy, bringing the sci-fi concept to a conclusion.

The Redemption Of William Black was co-written with Chris Appleton of fellow British metal band Absolva. Chris, who also co-produces the album, is lead guitarist and backing vocalist in Blaze’s band for recording and touring, together with his Absolva band mates Martin McNee (drums) and Karl Schramm (bass and backing vocals).

Special guests on the album include Fozzy singer Chris Jericho, also of WWE fame, for whom Blaze has specially created a character within the Infinite Entanglement story. Also, on choir duty is Luke Appleton (Iced Earth bassist and Absolva rhythm guitarist), as well as Michelle Sciarrotta - choir/voice actor, Jo Robinson - choir, Mel Adams - choir, Liz Owen - backing vocals/choir, Aine Brewer - voice actor, and Rob Toogood - choir/voice actor.

The Redemption Of William Black tracklisting:

"Redeemer"

"Are You Here"

"Immortal One"

"The First True Sign"

"Human Eyes"

"Prayers Of Light"

"18 Days"

"Already Won"

"Life Goes On"

"The Dark Side Of Black"

"Eagle Spirit"

Audio samples:

"Prayers Of Light" video:

Blaze performed at Hammerfest 2018, held at the Hafan y Mor Holiday Park at Pwllheli, Gwynedd, in North Wales back in March. HRH TV has posted pro-shot video from the show, which can be seen below: