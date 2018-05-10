BLAZE BAYLEY To Film Two French Shows For Upcoming Live Release

Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley will film his two French show - at the Chez Paulette Pub Rock in Nancy on May 25th and 26th - for a live DVD / CD release at the beginning of 2019.

These will be two very special evenings as Blaze Bayley and his band will play a setlist voted by fans on the first night. The second night will be focused on the three albums of the Infinite Entanglement trilogy.

A very special t-shirt will be available only at these two gigs, with a comic strip sci-fi vibe.

Blaze released the third album in his Infinite Entanglement trilogy back in March. The new album, The Redemption Of William Black, is the third part of the trilogy, bringing the sci-fi concept to a conclusion.

The Redemption Of William Black was co-written with Chris Appleton of fellow British metal band Absolva. Chris, who also co-produces the album, is lead guitarist and backing vocalist in Blaze’s band for recording and touring, together with his Absolva band mates Martin McNee (drums) and Karl Schramm (bass and backing vocals).

Special guests on the album include Fozzy singer Chris Jericho, also of WWE fame, for whom Blaze has specially created a character within the Infinite Entanglement story. Also, on choir duty is Luke Appleton (Iced Earth bassist and Absolva rhythm guitarist), as well as Michelle Sciarrotta - choir/voice actor, Jo Robinson - choir, Mel Adams - choir, Liz Owen - backing vocals/choir, Aine Brewer - voice actor, and Rob Toogood - choir/voice actor.

The Redemption Of William Black tracklisting:

"Redeemer"

"Are You Here"

"Immortal One"

"The First True Sign"

"Human Eyes"

"Prayers Of Light"

"18 Days"

"Already Won"

"Life Goes On"

"The Dark Side Of Black"

"Eagle Spirit"

Audio samples:

"Prayers Of Light" video:

Tour dates:

May

10 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

12 - Mantyharju, Finland - Finland - Bar Krouvi

13 - Mantyharju, Finland - Bar Krouvi (unplugged)

17 - Sandviken, Sweden - Sportbaren

18 - Fosser, Norway - Oak Metal Club

19 - Jonkoping, Sweden - Klubb Dissonans

25 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette (recording live DVD)

26 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette (recording live DVD)

US / Canada:

September 11th - 29th



US / Latin America:

First half of 2019

(Pictured at top, from left to right: Martin McNee - drums, Chris Appleton - lead guitar, backing vocals, Blaze Bayley - vocals, Karl Schramm - bass, backing vocals)