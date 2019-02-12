BLAZE OF PERDITION Signs To Metal Blade Records

Metal Blade Records has announced the signing of Blaze Of Perdition, one of the leading forces of the unstoppable polish black metal scene.

Blaze Of Perdition comments: "We are thrilled and honoured to become part of the label with such an undeniable input into the history of metal music. We're hoping for a long and fruitful cooperation, which will begin with our fifth full-length album that's already shaping up and will bear the name The Harrowing Of Hearts."

Blaze Of Perdition was founded in 2007 by guitarist XCIII and started its activity by releasing a split CD, In The Void And Serpent, The Spirit Is One, with the Russian band Pseudogod. The band's lineup changed numerous times over the years, however XCIII and Sonneillon remained the source of all musical and conceptual content. November 2nd, 2013 turned out to be fatal as the band's bassist died in a car crash on tour, and the vocalist Sonneillon became unable to participate in live activities due to his serious injuries; however, he remained important in the band's creative process and responsible for the studio vocal recordings, lyrics, graphic design as well as contact with the media.

Blaze Of Perdition recorded four full-length albums and is currently working on the fifth one, planned for release in 2019/2020.

Blaze Of Perdition studio lineup:

S. - vocals

XCIII - guitars

M.R. - guitars

DQ - drums

Blaze Of Perdition live lineup:

Wyrd - bass/vocals

XCIII - guitars/backing vocals

M.R. - guitars

DQ - drums

(Photo - Kontamination Design Autorship)