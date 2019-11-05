BLAZE OF PERDITION To Release New 7" In Time For Tour With BÖLZER And DØDHEIMSGARD; Video Teaser

Polish black metal band, Blaze Of Perdition, have announced the release of a brand new 7", entitled "Transmutation Of Sins", on November 22. The 7" features the title-track on side A and the Fields Of The Nephilim cover "Moonchild" on side B as a vinyl-exclusive.

Check out a video teaser below. The 7" is strictly limited to 500 copies (300 black/100 clear/100 blue), and can be pre-ordered here.

Comments Blaze Of Perdition: "The 'Void Dancers MMXIX tour' kicks off in less than a month. It's just the right moment to announce the new band member who will take up the roles of both our guitar player and live vocalist - Destroyer (Untervoid, ex-Kriegsmaschine, ex-Hate). During the tour we will be promoting our new single EP (consisting of one new song and a cover) which will be out soon. We are also going to perform a couple of other compositions from the upcoming album The Harrowing of Hearts, which is set for release by Metal Blade Records Q1 2020."

Make sure to check out Blaze Of Perdition on the Void Dancers MMXIX Tour, taking place in November and December throughout Europe. Co-headliners will be Swiss legends Bolzer and infamous Norwegians DHG. Opening up each night will be Matterhorn.

Tour dates:

November

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

28 - Bohinijska Bistrica, Slovenia - Winter Days Of Metal

29 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

30 - Krakow, Poland - FOAD Fest

December

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

3 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr de Nobel

4 - Kassel, Germany - Hole In The Svn

5 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

6 - Basel, Switzerland - Sommercasino

7 - Wels, Austria - Celebrare Noctem

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

9 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

10 - London, England - The Underworld

11 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

12 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

13 - Berlin, Germany - De Mortem Et Diabolum

14 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Merry Christless