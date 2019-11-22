BLAZE OF PERDITION To Release The Harrowing Of Hearts Album In February; "Transmutation Of Sins" Music Video Posted

On February 14, Blaze Of Perdition will release their new album, The Harrowing Of Hearts, via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of The Harrowing Of Hearts, the video for the first single, "Transmutation Of Sins", can be seen below.

The record can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- blue violet marbled vinyl (limited to 200 copies)

- pale yellow green vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- blue / red swirl vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- clear grey-brown marbled w/ golden glitter (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available

Existing at the forefront of the Polish black metal movement, Blaze Of Perdition return with their fifth full-length, The Harrowing Of Hearts - their most urgent, refined, dynamic and accomplished work to date. Richly layered, it is also their most textured release, and they dive ever deeper into the themes they have been exploring since dropping their debut full-length in 2010, Towards The Blaze Of Perdition.

"I would say the new record is to 2017's Conscious Darkness what [2011's] The Hierophant was for Towards The Blaze Of Perdition - a continuation of the initial idea, but in more energetic and catchy form. Perhaps more approachable and listener-friendly, but it's not up to me to decide," states vocalist Sonneillon. "Although some gothic rock influences could be heard on Conscious Darkness, here we took them out of the shadows and let them shine in the spotlight. It's also our most collectively written effort so far, with every band member throwing something meaningful to the whole."

Working with the same producer they've been teaming with since 2013 and with artwork designed by Izabela Grabda, every aspect of The Harrowing Of Hearts has come together as intended, and with Metal Blade now behind them, the band are now ready to work their asses off to spread their name ever further. It's also safe to say the members of Blaze Of Perdition don't feel like they have anything to prove going into 2020.

"To me, art isn't about proving anything to anyone, it's about the expression of whatever one wants to express and channeling emotions and/or abstract concepts into something perceptible, something that might turn out to be just as precious for others. Focusing on proving anything to anyone usually doesn't do any good for artistic endeavours."

The Harrowing Of Hearts tracklisting:

"Suffering Made Bliss"

"With Madman's Faith"

"Transmutation Of Sins"

"Królestwo Niebieskie"

"What Christ Has Kept Apart"

"The Great Seducer"

"Moonchild"

"Transmutation Of Sins" video:

Void Dancers MMXIX Tour (with Bolzer, Dodheimsgard, Blaze Of Perdition, Matterhorn):

November

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

28 - Bohinijska Bistrica, Slovenia - Winter Days Of Metal

29 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic

30 - Krakow, Poland - FOAD Fest

December

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

3 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr de Nobel

4 - Kassel, Germany - Hole In The Svn

5 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

6 - Basel, Switzerland - Sommercasino

7 - Wels, Austria - Celebrare Noctem

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

9 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

10 - London, England - The Underworld

11 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa

12 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

13 - Berlin, Germany - De Mortem Et Diabolum

14 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

15 - Warsaw, Poland - Merry Christless

Blaze of Perdition studio lineup:

S. - vocals & lyrics

XCIII - guitars, lyrics & songwriting

M.R. - guitars

DQ - drums

Blaze of Perdition live lineup:

Destroyer - guitars/vocals

Wyrd - bass/backing vocals

XCIII - guitars/backing vocals

M.R. - guitars

DQ - drums