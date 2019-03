Bleckhorn – featuring former Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Goran Edman, former Hammerfall bassist Magnus Rosén, guitarist Jayce Landberg, and drummer Birger Löfman (Joe Lynn Turner) – has unleashed their video for the song "Dragonfire".

"Dragonfire" is the title track from Bleckhorn's new four-song EP, available now. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Dragonfire"

"Gates Of Valhalla"

"Land Of Glory"

"Ragnarök"