BLECKHORN – Featuring Bassist MAGNUS ROSÉN, Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Vocalist GORAN EDMAN To Release Dragonfire EP

The new band Bleckhorn – featuring former Yngwie Malmsteen vocalist Goran Edman, former Hammerfall bassist Magnus Rosén, guitarist Jayce Landberg, and 220 Volt drummer Peter Hermansson – has readied their first release Dragonfire, which will also be a musical taster of the movie film Dead Man's Mound, which will soon be recorded by award winning director Chandradeep Das with roots in Hollywood and in collaboration with Jonas Wolcher.

Bleckhorn’s music contains Nordic roots and stories right back to the Viking Age.

The texts are about millennial legends and myths about the Vikings land in North. Fully loaded ships got out of the fjords through the archipelagos towards the open seas where they conquered new land areas also across the Atlantic, but also down Europe.

The Bleckhorn sounds new adventures with Dragonfire.

Digital release: February 8th

Vinyl release: April 28th

Bio Release: 2021 with Dead Man's Mound (A film about Vikings from the North)