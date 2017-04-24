BLEED AGAIN Debut “Walk Through The Fire” Music Video

UK metal five-piece Bleed Again have released a video for “Walk Through The Fire”, a track from their upcoming debut album, Momentum, out through Sliptrick Records on May 1st. The new video can be found below.

Bleed Again have developed their own unique uplifting and emotive metal sound through years of writing and recording together in their very own SoundByte studio. The bands drummer Russell, worked tirelessly to record and produce their debut album Momentum, capturing an incredible energy that seeps through every track. Momentum was mixed and mastered by Acle Kahney of Tesseract at 4D sounds, and this took the album to a whole new dimension again and was the glue that brought the superb collection of material together. Momentum encapsulates everything the band love about metal. Crushing riffs, huge choruses and melodies stick in your mind for days.

The album is a huge achievement for all the members of the band who understand that if you ever want to achieve anything in life, there is only person that can make it happen, yourself. The album tackles faith, financial restraints, addiction, relationships & metal health issues, as well as overcoming other deep and personal adversities. Despite such challenges, they stand united, proud and moved by their achievements and hope others will now celebrate their music with them and take personal inspiration from the albums content and proceed to achieve their own dreams and goals ….anything is possible when you believe!

Tracklisting:

“Decimate”

“Walk Through The Fire”

“Legacy”

“Drowning In Dreams”

“Slavery”

“Kurtz”

“Heart Of Darkness”

“White Castle”

“Only We Can Save Us”

“Happy Never After”

“Icarus”

“Through My Eyes”

“Walk Through The Fire” video:

“Through My Eyes” video: