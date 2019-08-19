BLEED FROM WITHIN Announce December Tour Dates With ANY GIVEN DAY, LANDMVRKS

After wrapping up their latest run supporting Of Mice & Men, UK’s Bleed From Within announce that they will join Germany heavyweights, Any Given Day, on their upcoming tour. Landmvrks are also on the bill for most dates.

The band comments: “This tour marks the end of the Era touring cycle. It’s been a crazy 18 months. We couldn’t have asked for anymore after such a long time away! We’ll be bringing a longer set and be celebrating every night with all the fans. Don’t miss out!”

Tour dates:



December

3 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

4 - Wien, Austria - Arena

5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

6 - Berlin, Germany - C-Theater

7 - Bremen, Germany - Tower

8 - Antwerp, Belgium - JC Bouckenborgh

11 - Paris, France - Backstage*

12 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Jugendhaus Hallschlag

14 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine

15 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof Halle

19 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

21 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2

* no Landmvrks

(Photo - David Ruff)