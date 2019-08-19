BLEED FROM WITHIN Announce December Tour Dates With ANY GIVEN DAY, LANDMVRKS
August 19, 2019, an hour ago
After wrapping up their latest run supporting Of Mice & Men, UK’s Bleed From Within announce that they will join Germany heavyweights, Any Given Day, on their upcoming tour. Landmvrks are also on the bill for most dates.
The band comments: “This tour marks the end of the Era touring cycle. It’s been a crazy 18 months. We couldn’t have asked for anymore after such a long time away! We’ll be bringing a longer set and be celebrating every night with all the fans. Don’t miss out!”
Tour dates:
December
3 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
4 - Wien, Austria - Arena
5 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
6 - Berlin, Germany - C-Theater
7 - Bremen, Germany - Tower
8 - Antwerp, Belgium - JC Bouckenborgh
11 - Paris, France - Backstage*
12 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Jugendhaus Hallschlag
14 - Augsburg, Germany - Kantine
15 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
18 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof Halle
19 - Münster, Germany - Sputnikhalle
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
21 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
* no Landmvrks
(Photo - David Ruff)