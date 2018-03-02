BLEED FROM WITHIN Premier "Afterlife" Music Video

Glasgow, Scotland-based metallers, Bleed From Within, have released a video for the new track "Afterlife", featured on their upcoming album, Era. Guitarist Craig Gowans directed the video himself for 12 Inch Media.

The band about the song and video: "‘Alive’ was the perfect first single for us to showcase our new material given its melodic edge. ‘Afterlife’ however, is an entirely different beast; the lyrics are darker and the groove is nasty. The new album combines melody and aggression from song to song & it was important for us to show that with the first few tracks we released. We feel that this brutality is a great contrast to the harmony of ‘Alive’. Our own Craig Gowans was in charge of directing/editing this video and we couldn’t be happier with the final result. A true monster of a song. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

Era, due for release on April 6th and available for pre-order here, was recorded at Middle Farm Studios and Bleed From Within headquarters between March - September 2017. The drums were produced and engineered by Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood (Periphery, Animals As Leaders and more), who also mixed the album.

It is the first release featuring their new guitar player, Steven Jones. The Scottish based producer/songwriter joined the band two years ago and has been an integral part of both writing, and recording.

"Alive” video:

The band will be playing three intimate shows shortly after the album is released:

April

25 - Camden Assembly - London, England

26 - Gullivers - Manchester, England

27 - Saint Luke’s - Glasgow, Scotland

Tickets are available here.

Bleed From Within 2018 are:

Scott Kennedy - Vocals

Ali Richardson - Drums

Craig Gowans - Guitar

Davie Provan - Bass

Steven Jones - Guitar