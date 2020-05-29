BLEED FROM WITHIN Premier Music Video For "Fracture"; New Album Out Now

Today marks the release of Bleed From Within's fifth studio album, Fracture. In celebration, the Glaswegians have released the official music video for the title track, which was filmed by Tom Armstrong and directed by Craig Gowans and Tom Armstrong.

Says the band: “A departure from our typical approach, 'Fracture' proved to be a massive challenge during the writing process. We’ve pushed ourselves as song writers on this album and this track in particular is a perfect example of how we are evolving as a group. The lyrics are also brutally honest. I’m sure our fans will be able to relate.”

Bleed From Within recorded Fracture at the band's rehearsal/studio space in Glasgow and with Adam 'Nolly' Getgood at Middle Farm Studios in South Devon.The cover was designed by the band's very own Davie Provan.



Order Fracture here.