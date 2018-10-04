BLEED FROM WITHIN Release "Cast Down" Music Video

As much as Bleed From Within enjoy working in the studio, their true love is playing live. To capture the magic at their gigs they filmed the release show for their latest album, Era, for a video clip for the song “Cast Down” that you can check out below.

The band comments: “This is one of our favourites from the latest album, Era. There’s such a great energy to the song and it translates incredibly well on stage. In light of this, we wanted to capture the essence of a Bleed From Within show and match the visuals to the track. The obvious show to film was our album release show in Glasgow, Scotland. The show sold out and the atmosphere was electric. We hope you enjoy the video as much as we enjoyed the show!”

Bleed From Within have a number of shows and festivals lined up in October and November before joining As I Lay Dying on their European headliner tour. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Era, out now and available to order here, was recorded at Middle Farm Studios and Bleed From Within headquarters between March - September 2017. The drums were produced and engineered by Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood (Periphery, Animals As Leaders and more), who also mixed the album.

It is the first release featuring their new guitar player, Steven Jones. The Scottish based producer/songwriter joined the band two years ago and has been an integral part of both writing, and recording.

“Crown Of Misery” video:

"Afterlife" video:

"Alive” video:

Era "making of" videos:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Bleed From Within 2018 are:

Scott Kennedy - Vocals

Ali Richardson - Drums

Craig Gowans - Guitar

Davie Provan - Bass

Steven Jones - Guitar

(Photo - David Ruff)