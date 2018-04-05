BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Era Album "Making Of" Video Part 1

Bleed From Within have released Part 1 of a "making of" video series in support of their new album, Era. Watch below:

Era, due for release on April 6th and available for pre-order here, was recorded at Middle Farm Studios and Bleed From Within headquarters between March - September 2017. The drums were produced and engineered by Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood (Periphery, Animals As Leaders and more), who also mixed the album.

It is the first release featuring their new guitar player, Steven Jones. The Scottish based producer/songwriter joined the band two years ago and has been an integral part of both writing, and recording.

“Crown Of Misery” video:

"Afterlife" video:

"Alive” video:

The band will be playing three intimate shows shortly after the album is released:

April

25 - Camden Assembly - London, England

26 - Gullivers - Manchester, England

27 - Saint Luke’s - Glasgow, Scotland

Tickets are available here.

Bleed From Within 2018 are:

Scott Kennedy - Vocals

Ali Richardson - Drums

Craig Gowans - Guitar

Davie Provan - Bass

Steven Jones - Guitar