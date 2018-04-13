BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Era Album "Making Of" Video Part 2
April 13, 2018, an hour ago
Bleed From Within have released Part 2 of a "making of" video series in support of their new album, Era. Watch two segments below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Era, out now and available to order here, was recorded at Middle Farm Studios and Bleed From Within headquarters between March - September 2017. The drums were produced and engineered by Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood (Periphery, Animals As Leaders and more), who also mixed the album.
It is the first release featuring their new guitar player, Steven Jones. The Scottish based producer/songwriter joined the band two years ago and has been an integral part of both writing, and recording.
“Crown Of Misery” video:
"Afterlife" video:
"Alive” video:
The band will be playing three intimate shows:
April
25 - Camden Assembly - London, England
26 - Gullivers - Manchester, England
27 - Saint Luke’s - Glasgow, Scotland
Tickets are available here.
Bleed From Within 2018 are:
Scott Kennedy - Vocals
Ali Richardson - Drums
Craig Gowans - Guitar
Davie Provan - Bass
Steven Jones - Guitar