BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Music Video For New Single "Into Nothing"

Bleed From Within have released their new song and music video for "Into Nothing". The track is off their upcoming album, Fracture, which is scheduled for a worldwide release on May 29. Watch the music video below.

The band about the song and video: "'Into Nothing' is the second single taken from our forthcoming album, Fracture. We wanted to release something darker this time round. This song looks at those who govern and questions their motives. At such a turbulent time in our society, this track has grown into something more. It acts as a social & political commentary. A call to those who feel abandoned and a reminder to the elite of who really holds power within our communities."

Bleed From Within recorded Fracture at the band's rehearsal/studio space in Glasgow and with Adam 'Nolly' Getgood at Middle Farm Studios in South Devon.The cover was designed by the band's very own Davie Provan, who stated, "sharing our album cover with the world is incredibly cathartic. Every album we've ever released holds a special place with all of us, and this is no different. 'Fracture' is a statement of intent; breaking away from all we've known and moving forward as a band. The journey starts here."

Pre-order Facture here and pre-save the album here.