BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Rehearsal Video For New Song "Ruina"

After playing prestigious festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Graspop Metal Meeting, as well as selected shows with Lamb Of God and Whitechapel, Bleed From Within will embark on a number of shows supporting Of Mice & Men this week.

Right in time for the tour, Bleed From Within are posting a rehearsal video for the song “Ruina”, filmed by their friend Tom JD Armstrong:

Tour dates:

August

12 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

13 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

16 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

19 - Paris, France - Trabendo

21 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

(Photo - David Ruff)