BLEED FROM WITHIN Release Video For New Song "Night Crossing" Feat. TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy

Bleed From Within have released their new track and video for "Night Crossing", featuring Matt Heafy of Trivium. The song is off the band's forthcoming full-length album, Fracture, out May 29. Watch the music video, which features Matt Heafy and was recorded during quarantine, below.

"We've been eager to share this track since we finished it at the start of the year. This is classic BFW song structure and the groove is strong," states Bleed From Within about the song and music video. "Matt from Trivium chips in with such a tasty solo towards the end and he absolutely nails it. We've been chatting back and forth with him online for a while then after meeting at a show of theirs during Summer last year, the idea came around to get him involved on a new track. We created an opening and Matt's part was decided. The video was inspired by the numerous video calls we've had amongst ourselves, friends and family since entering lockdown. Something fun during these crazy times. Enjoy!"

Bleed From Within recorded Fracture at the band's rehearsal/studio space in Glasgow and with Adam 'Nolly' Getgood at Middle Farm Studios in South Devon.The cover was designed by the band's very own Davie Provan, who stated, "sharing our album cover with the world is incredibly cathartic. Every album we've ever released holds a special place with all of us, and this is no different. 'Fracture' is a statement of intent; breaking away from all we've known and moving forward as a band. The journey starts here."

Pre-order Facture here and pre-save the album here.

(Photo - Tom Armstrong)