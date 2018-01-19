BLEED FROM WITHIN To Release Era Album In April; "Alive" Music Video Streaming
Glasgow, Scotland-based metallers, Bleed From Within, are back. Five years in the making, Era marks the return of the Scottish quintet.
The album, due for release on April 6th and available for pre-order here, was recorded at Middle Farm Studios and Bleed From Within headquarters between March - September 2017. The drums were produced and engineered by Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood (Periphery, Animals As Leaders and more), who also mixed the album.
It is the first release featuring their new guitar player, Steven Jones. The Scottish based producer/songwriter joined the band two years ago and has been an integral part of both writing, and recording.
"Alive” is the first single from their upcoming album. You can watch the video below:
The band will be playing three intimate shows shortly after the album is released:
April
25 - Camden Assembly - London, England
26 - Gullivers - Manchester, England
27 - Saint Luke’s - Glasgow, Scotland
Tickets are available here.
Bleed From Within 2018 are:
Scott Kennedy - Vocals
Ali Richardson - Drums
Craig Gowans - Guitar
Davie Provan - Bass
Steven Jones - Guitar