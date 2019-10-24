BLEED THE SKY To Release New Album In January Via Art Is War Records; Tour Dates Announced

After releasing two albums via Nuclear Blast in the earlier part of the century, Bleed The Sky are back! The band just inked a new deal with Art Is War Records for the release of their upcoming album, This Way Lies Madness, out on January 17, and announce the Revival Tour with labelmates, Skinlab (see dates below).

The band consists of Noah Robinson (vocals), Austin D'Amond (drums), Wayne Miller (guitar), Kevin Garcia (Guitar) and David Culbert (Bass). Garcia collaborated with long time friend Ben Schigel (Chimaira, Drowning Pool, Machine Gun Kelly) to co-produce an album that picks up right where the band left off, blending crushing guitars and D'Amond's break neck drumming with Robinson's signature vocal of haunting cleans and savage screams.

This January, the group find themselves hitting the road on a 16-date tour run to kick off a busy 2020 along with their new AIW labelmates, Bay Area metal kings Skinlab, who are prepping their own brand new release, Venomous (October 25). Arise In Chaos round out the bill as support, with So This Is Suffering joining them on select dates.

Vocalist Noah Robinson states: “We’re very happy to announce some important news to all you patient (and impatient) fans out there! We have entered a new partnership agreement with AIW (Art is War) Records for the release of our new album, This Way Lies Madness. This label has the utmost confidence in Bleed The Sky and in our new album. They have worked tirelessly with us to ensure that this album will be exactly what fans have been waiting for! We’ll be shooting a video for our newest single which will be released in December. Also, we are excited to announce our first headlining tour in over a decade! We are honoured to be touring with the legendary Skinlab, we have put our blood, sweat and tears into this next album and we can’t wait for you all to hear it!"

Tour dates:

January

23 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

24 - Santa Ana, CA - Malone’s

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

26 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

27 - Tucson, AZ - Club Encore

29 - Lubbock, TX, TBA

30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

31 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club

February

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

2 - Tyler, TX - TBA

4 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

5 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall

6 - Waterloo, IA- TBA

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - Battle Creek, MI - TBA

9 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar