BLEEDING GODS Announce New Bassist YESSICA OTTEN

Epic death/black metal formation Bleeding Gods have announced that they have found their new 'Metal Queen'. As of today Yessica Otten will handle all the brutal and heavy bass parts.

Yessica states: "I have known Bleeding Gods for quite some time now, and they are a fascinating mixture of different people and unbelievably excellent musicians. I feel honoured to be asked to join Bleeding Gods, and I couldn't be more excited about it. I look forward to being involved in the future of the band and to meeting you all on the road!"

The band has already started rehearsals for the first live shows with Yessica and is highly motivated. At the moment, they are writing the successor of Dodekathlon, so stay tuned for further info.

(Photo and editing by Cristel Brouwer and Dimitris Tzortzis of Immensa Artis)