BLEEDING GODS Debut “From Feast To Beast” Music Video; Dodekathlon Album Details Revealed

Nuclear Blast recently announced the signing of Dutch epic death/black metallers Bleeding Gods and the release of their upcoming album, Dodekathlon. This new record will be a concept album and is scheduled to be released on January 12th. Today, the band presents their first single with it's corresponding music video, for the song “From Feast To Beast”.

Main man and guitarist Ramon Ploeg comments the song and the video, directed by Sebastiaan Spijker: "We are really proud to launch our first single 'From Feast To Beast' from the new album Dodekathlon upon you! The track is about catching the Erymanthian Boar and bring it back alive to King Eurystheus. This was Hercules' 4th labour of the series of 12 episodes concerning his penance for slaying his son, daughter and wife Megara. Sebastiaan did an awesome job directing the video, which only shows some band shots. It is a real joy to work with him and he has a good and fast communication, which we like. We hope you will enjoy the video as much as we do!"

Additionally, Bleeding Gods today unveil the album's tracklisting and therefore also more insights on the album concept. The twelve songs represent the twelve labours of Hercules, the greatest of the ancient Greek heroes, who had to serve his cousin king Eurystheus for twelve years and to perform these twelve labours to concern a penance for his terrible actions.... But more info on the album concept will follow soon.

The album was recorded at Pitch Note Productions and Hal 5 Studio; mixed and mastered at Soundlodge Studio. The cover artwork was created by Dimitris Tzortzis from Immensa Artis.

Dodekathlon tracklisting:

“Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)”

“Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)”

“Beloved by Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)”

“From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)”

“Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)”

“Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)”

“Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)”

“Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)”

“Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)”

“Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)”

“Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)”

“Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)”

