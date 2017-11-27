BLEEDING GODS - Dodekathlon Album Video Trailer #1: Concept

Nuclear Blast will release Dutch epic death/black metallers Bleeding Gods' new album, Dodekathlon, on January 12th. A first album trailer, in which the band discuss the album concept, can be found below.

Physical copies of Dodekathlon can be pre-ordered here. Pre-order the album digitally and receive “From Feast To Beast” instantly.

The twelve songs on the new album represent the twelve labours of Hercules, the greatest of the ancient Greek heroes, who had to serve his cousin king Eurystheus for twelve years and to perform these twelve labours to concern a penance for his terrible actions.

The album was recorded at Pitch Note Productions and Hal 5 Studio; mixed and mastered at Soundlodge Studio. The cover artwork was created by Dimitris Tzortzis from Immensa Artis.

Dodekathlon tracklisting:

“Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)”

“Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)”

“Beloved by Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)”

“From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)”

“Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)”

“Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)”

“Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)”

“Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)”

“Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)”

“Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)”

“Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)”

“Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)”

Trailer #1:

“From Feast To Beast” behind-the-scenes:

“From Feast To Beast” video: