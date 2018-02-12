BLEEDING GODS Post Live Footage From Dodekathlon Album Release Show; Video

Dutch epic death/black metallers Bleeding Gods celebrated the release of their new album, Dodekathlon (Nuclear Blast) with an album release show on February 2nd at Fluor in Amersfoort, Netherlands. Check out the video by Sebastiaan Spijker:

The album was recorded at Pitch Note Productions and Hal 5 Studio; mixed and mastered at Soundlodge Studio. The cover artwork was created by Dimitris Tzortzis from Immensa Artis. Physical copies of Dodekathlon can be ordered here.

Dodekathlon tracklisting:

“Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)”

“Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)”

“Beloved By Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)”

“From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)”

“Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)”

“Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)”

“Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)”

“Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)”

“Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)”

“Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)”

“Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)”

“Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)”

"Beloved By Artemis" lyric video:

"Tripled Anger" lyric video:

“From Feast To Beast” video: