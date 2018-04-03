BLEEDING GODS Release "Beloved By Artemis" Playthrough Video

Dutch epic death/black metallers Bleeding Gods have released a playthrough video for "Beloved By Artemis", a track from their new album Dodekathlon, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

The album was recorded at Pitch Note Productions and Hal 5 Studio; mixed and mastered at Soundlodge Studio. The cover artwork was created by Dimitris Tzortzis from Immensa Artis. Physical copies of Dodekathlon can be ordered here.

Dodekathlon tracklisting:

“Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)”

“Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)”

“Beloved By Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)”

“From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)”

“Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)”

“Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)”

“Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)”

“Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)”

“Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)”

“Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)”

“Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)”

“Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)”

"Beloved By Artemis" lyric video:

"Tripled Anger" lyric video:

“From Feast To Beast” video: