BLEEDING GODS Release Dodekathlon Album Track-By-Track #2; Video

Dutch epic death/black metallers Bleeding Gods will release their new album, Dodekathlon, on January 12th via Nuclear Blast. The band have released a second track-by-track video, dealing with tracks 5 - 8 on the new album. Find two track-by-track clips below.

Physical copies of Dodekathlon can be pre-ordered here. Pre-order the album digitally and receive “From Feast To Beast” and "Tripled Anger" instantly.

The album title Dodekathlon is referring to the Greek myth of the twelve labours of Hercules, the greatest of the ancient Greek heroes.´Driven mad by Hera (Queen of the Gods), Hercules slew his son, daughter and wife Megara. After recovering his sanity, Hercules deeply regretted his actions. He was purified by king Thespius, then traveled to Delphi to inquire how he could atone for his actions. Pythia, the oracle of Delphi, advised him to go to Tiryns and to serve his cousin king Eurystheus for twelve years, performing whatever labors Eurystheus might set him. In return, he would be rewarded with immortality. During these twelve years, Hercules is sent to perform twelve difficult labors, which has resulted in twelve album tracks: Every labor is a track, so the complete album tells the whole ancient story.

The album was recorded at Pitch Note Productions and Hal 5 Studio; mixed and mastered at Soundlodge Studio. The cover artwork was created by Dimitris Tzortzis from Immensa Artis.

Dodekathlon tracklisting:

“Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)”

“Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)”

“Beloved By Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)”

“From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)”

“Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)”

“Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)”

“Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)”

“Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)”

“Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)”

“Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)”

“Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)”

“Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)”

Track-by-track #1:

Track-by-track #2:

"Beloved By Artemis" lyric video:

"Tripled Anger" drum playthrough:

"Tripled Anger" lyric video:

“From Feast To Beast” video:

“From Feast To Beast” behind-the-scenes:

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4: