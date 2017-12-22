BLEEDING GODS Release New Single "Tripled Anger"; Lyric Video Posted

Dutch epic death/black metallers Bleeding Gods will release their new album, Dodekathlon, on January 12th via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band present their Christmas present to all fans: the second single "Tripled Anger" is now available digitally.

The band have also released a stunning lyric video to accompany the release of the song, which features the artwork from the new album. Watch the video by Sebastiaan Spijker, below.

Guitarist Ramon Ploeg comments the song: "We are really proud to launch our second single 'Tripled Anger' from the new album Dodekathlon upon you! 'Tripled Anger' is about stealing the cattle of Geryones. Hercules' trip went to the hot desert and shot an arrow onto the sun. Apollo, God of the Sun, admired him and helped him. He pierced Geryones' tripled armour suit with one arrow and one shot. He stole the cattle and brought it back to King Eurystheus. This was Hercules' 10th labour of the series of 12. Sebastiaan did an awesome job making this lyric video, which also contains some artwork of the booklet in it. The motion artwork is created by The Glitch and he did an amazing job to turn the artwork become alive!"

Physical copies of Dodekathlon can be pre-ordered here. Pre-order the album digitally and receive “From Feast To Beast” and "Tripled Anger" instantly.

The album title Dodekathlon is referring to the Greek myth of the twelve labours of Hercules, the greatest of the ancient Greek heroes.´Driven mad by Hera (Queen of the Gods), Hercules slew his son, daughter and wife Megara. After recovering his sanity, Hercules deeply regretted his actions. He was purified by king Thespius, then traveled to Delphi to inquire how he could atone for his actions. Pythia, the oracle of Delphi, advised him to go to Tiryns and to serve his cousin king Eurystheus for twelve years, performing whatever labors Eurystheus might set him. In return, he would be rewarded with immortality. During these twelve years, Hercules is sent to perform twelve difficult labors, which has resulted in twelve album tracks: Every labor is a track, so the complete album tells the whole ancient story.

The album was recorded at Pitch Note Productions and Hal 5 Studio; mixed and mastered at Soundlodge Studio. The cover artwork was created by Dimitris Tzortzis from Immensa Artis.

Dodekathlon tracklisting:

“Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)”

“Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)”

“Beloved by Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)”

“From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)”

“Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)”

“Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)”

“Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)”

“Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)”

“Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)”

“Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)”

“Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)”

“Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)”

