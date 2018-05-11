BLEEDING GODS Release "Tripled Anger" Playthrough Video

Dutch epic death/black metallers Bleeding Gods have released a playthrough video for "Tripled Anger", a track from their new album Dodekathlon, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:

The album was recorded at Pitch Note Productions and Hal 5 Studio; mixed and mastered at Soundlodge Studio. The cover artwork was created by Dimitris Tzortzis from Immensa Artis. Physical copies of Dodekathlon can be ordered here.

Dodekathlon tracklisting:

“Bloodguilt (Nemean Lion)”

“Multiple Decapitation (Lernaean Hydra)”

“Beloved By Artemis (Ceryneian Hind)”

“From Feast To Beast (Erymanthian Boar)”

“Inhuman Humiliation (Augean Stables)”

“Birds Of Hate (Stymphalian Birds)”

“Saviour Of Crete (Cretan Bull)”

“Tyrannical Blood (Mares Of Diomedes)”

“Seeds Of Distrust (Belt Of Hippolyta)”

“Tripled Anger (Cattle Of Geryon)”

“Hera’s Orchard (Apples Of The Hesperides)”

“Hound Of Hell (Cerberus)”

"Beloved By Artemis" playthrough video:

"Beloved By Artemis" lyric video:

"Tripled Anger" lyric video:

“From Feast To Beast” video:

When Bleeding Gods attracted attention with Dodekathlon this past January, countless reviews and reports drew comparisons to forces like Septic Flesh, Cradle Of Filth, Dimmu Borgir, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Behemoth - much to the liking of the band who emulate their role models with pride!

The key to the sound on their current album, which they call epic death/black metal, was, amongst other things, the use of keyboard and synthesizer (played by Martin Powell, ex-Cradle Of Filth / Anathema / My Dying Bride). Unfortunately, the band's lineup, consisting of Mark Huisman (vocals), Ramon Ploeg and Rutger Van Noordenburg on guitars, Gea Mulder (bass + backing vocals) and Daan Klemann on drums, has so far not included a permanent keyboardist, which is something fans noticed during live shows.

It quickly became clear that this would have to change as soon as possible, so today, Bleeding Gods are proud to announce that David Gutierrez Rojas (ex-Kingfisher Sky, Elleanore and Misanthropia) has joined the band and will be handling all epic keys and soundscapes from now on.

David states: "I am very excited and motivated to be a part of this band. Bleeding Gods is a great band and I am happy to be a part of the family!"

The band have already started rehearsals for the upcoming live shows with David and, in the near future, they will also start the writing process for the followup to Dodekathlon.

Upcoming live dates:

May (with Shinigami)

18 - Osaka, Japan - Club Vijon

19 - Nagoya, Japan - Rad Seven

20 - Tokyo, Japan - Club Z Kinoto

25 - Tokyo, Japan - Live Freak