BLEEDING THROUGH Post “No Friends” Live Video From Record Release Show

Bleeding Through are back with a vengeance with this aggressive new, full-length offering Love Will Kill All, which was released via SharpTone Records. The blistering new album is Bleeding Through at their very best and the brand-new music video for the track, “No Friends,” can be viewed below. The clip was filmed at the band’s SOLD OUT return show at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA this past June 8th.

Brandan Schieppati (vocals) states: We are super stoked to be putting out our third music video from our brand-new record, Love Will Kill All (Out Now). ‘No Friends’ is perfect for the ‘live set’ and simply slams! This is about how through time you will absorb a collection of people who you will call friends, but in your greatest time of need only the ‘true’ friends will rise to the top. This is ultimately about overall grit and perseverance, along with those incredible moments where you realize ‘I’m better off without shit-head friends anyways!’ This video captures a raw energy and emotion of that song played live at our hometown, SOLD OUT record release show, so check it out."

Bleeding Through headlining shows:

August

24 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Nile