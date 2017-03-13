BLESSED CURSE Release “Nightbreed” Lyric Video

Nor Cal’s Blessed Curse is back. It’s been some time since the trio released their full-length, self-titled album in 2012. But on March 31st these thrashers make a comeback with Beware Of The Night. Ripping and tearing their way through 5 new songs of blistering, aggressive metal once again produced by Juan Urteaga (Sadus, Exodus, Testament) at Trident Studios. A lyric video for the track “Nightbreed” can be found below.

The core of the band, drummer Derek Bean and singer/guitarist Tyler Satterlee, are childhood friends and have been playing music ever since. The group gained acclaim a decade ago under their previous moniker Devastator releasing a couple of praised demos and touring all over the west coast as part of the burgeoning thrash metal revival playing with peer bands like Warbringer, Hatchet, Fueled By Fire, Merciless Death and opening local area shows for larger acts like Kreator, Overkill, Napalm Death and Sodom. Changing their name to the more unique Blessed Curse and recording their debut the band supported it via national tours with Rattlehead and Sacrificial Slaughter before deciding to put the brakes on the band for a bit while Derek attended college. Now it’s time to get back into the game and Beware Of The Night picks up exactly where they left off – deadly inspired thrash metal with the band bringing in a few more progressive elements and better musicianship. Once again the guys went to Juan Urteaga to help them record some new material.

“Recording with Juan has been a great experience in the past and this time was no different,” states drummer Derek Bean. “I feel like this whole session was an improvement from the 2012 self-titled album from our playing to the final masters. We worked timely and efficiently on getting these songs recorded to the best of all our abilities, which definitely shows in the final release.”

Beware Of The Night also introduces new bass player Dan Keenan. “The delay of the band also just had to do with finding the correct person who has the same goals and desires as us and wants to improve and push us forward into our own sound and style which took some time,” adds Derek.

Now armed with a new recording, featuring striking cover artwork from Stone Design’s Brian Lewis (DevilDriver, Black Label Society, Cultural Warfare), Blessed Curse have been doing regional shows, including one this week supporting The Mentors at Café Colonial in Sacramento on February 18th, but are looking once again to tour the country behind the new release. In the meantime, the guys promise there won’t be as much delay between recordings as they already have several new songs written for a future full album.

Pre-orders at this location.