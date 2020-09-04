BLIND GUARDIAN Announce Somewhere Far Beyond 30th Anniversary Tour

Blind Guardian have announced their Somewhere Far Beyond 30th anniversary tour in 2021.

Somewhere Far Beyond, the ultimate monument of Blind Guardian’s first era, is approaching its 30th anniversary. On this fourth epic, the legendary German band is uniting the vehement speed metal sound of its origins with a hearty dash of Middle Earth folklore, already teasing the orchestral storm that is about to break loose - resulting in a trailblazing reference work.

To commence the festivities in a manner both dignified and spectacular, Blind Guardian will embark on a special Somewhere Far Beyond anniversary tour in autumn 2021. For the first time in their long and lauded history, the band will play the classic album in its entirety - from “Time What Is Time” via “The Quest for Tanelorn” all the way to the staggering title track. And what’s more, this once in a lifetime tour will serve as the perfect warm-up for the next studio album, scheduled for the end of 2021.

Rumour has it that this upcoming record will see Blind Guardian embrace an almost forgotten heaviness. Let the march of time begin again...

Dates:

September

16 - Garage - Saarbrücken, Germany

17 - Backstage Werk - München, Germany

18 - Kaminwerk - Memmingen, Germany

20 - Konzertfabrik Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

22 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt am Main, Germany

23 - LKA-Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

24 - LKA-Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

25 - Alter Schlachthof - Dresden, Germany

28 - E-Werk - Köln, Germany

29 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

30 - Columbia Theater - Berlin, Germany

October

1 - Kulturhaus - Neuruppin, Germany

2 - Hyde Park - Osnabrück, Germany