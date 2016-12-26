BLIND GUARDIAN Featured On 70000tons.tv’s Musician Monday; Video

German power metal band Blind Guardian are the featured guest on this week’s episode of 70000tons.tv’s Musician Monday. Watch below:

In live news, Blind Guardian is confirmed to play several festivals in 2017, the complete list is as follows:

June

16 - Rockfels - Sankt Goarshausen, Germany



July

8 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany



August

2 - Fezen Festival - Szekesfehervar, Hungary

5 - Skogsröjet Festival - Rejmyre, Sweden

10 - Leyendas del Rock Festival XII - Villena, Spain

11 - Bloodstock Open Air - Alnwick, United Kingdom

12 - Metal On The Hill - Graz, Austria