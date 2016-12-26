BLIND GUARDIAN Featured On 70000tons.tv’s Musician Monday; Video
December 26, 2016, an hour ago
German power metal band Blind Guardian are the featured guest on this week’s episode of 70000tons.tv’s Musician Monday. Watch below:
In live news, Blind Guardian is confirmed to play several festivals in 2017, the complete list is as follows:
June
16 - Rockfels - Sankt Goarshausen, Germany
July
8 - Rockharz Open Air - Ballenstedt, Germany
August
2 - Fezen Festival - Szekesfehervar, Hungary
5 - Skogsröjet Festival - Rejmyre, Sweden
10 - Leyendas del Rock Festival XII - Villena, Spain
11 - Bloodstock Open Air - Alnwick, United Kingdom
12 - Metal On The Hill - Graz, Austria