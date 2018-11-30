BLIND GUARDIAN - Imaginations Revisited Documentary Part Two; Video

Progressive power metallers, Blind Guardian, have re-released three more classic titles from their back catalogue. The remixed and remastered versions of Imaginations From The Other Side, Nightfall In Middle-Earth and A Night At The Opera are out now on 2CD digipack and 2LP gatefold vinyl format, in a variety of limited edition colours.

Singer Hansi Kürsch comments: "So great that Imaginations From The Other Side, Nightfall In Middle-Earth and A Night At The Opera will finally be re-released on vinyl and as limited-edition CDs. I really love the bonus material for each album. Always great to re-visit these albums. Have fun."

Today, the band release the second part of the official documentary, Imaginations Revisited. Watch two segments below:

Part One:

Part Two:

Order the reissues here.

Imaginations From The Other Side (1995), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012

- 2 CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)

- LP in gatefold

Tracklisting:

"Imaginations From The Other Side"

"I’m Alive"

"A Past And Future Secret"

"The Script For My Requiem"

"Mordred’s Song"

"Born In A Mourning Hall"

"Bright Eyes"

"Another Holy War"

"And The Story Ends"

Bonus:

"The Wizard"

"System’s Failing"

Nightfall In Middle-Earth (1998), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012

- 2 CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD + original CD)

- LP in gatefold

Tracklisting:

"War Of Wrath"

"Into The Storm"

"Lammoth"

"Nightfall"

"The Minstrel"

"The Curse Of Feanor"

"Captured"

"Blood Tears"

"Mirror Mirror"

"Face The Truth"

"Noldor (Dead Winter Reigns)"

"Battle Of Sudden Flames"

"Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)"

"The Dark Elf"

"Thorn"

"The Eldar"

"Nom The Wise"

"When Sorrow Sang"

"Out On The Water"

"The Steadfast"

"A Dark Passage"

"Final Chapter (Thus Ends…)"

Bonus:

"Doom"

"The Tides Of War"

A Night At The Opera (2002), remixed 2011/2012, remastered 2012

- 2CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)

- LP in gatefold

Tracklisting:

"Precious Jerusalem"

"Battlefield"

"Under The Ice"

"Sadly Sings Destiny"

"The Maiden And The Minstrel Knight"

"Wait For An Answer"

"The Soulforged"

"Age Of False Innocence"

"Punishment Divine"

"And Then There Was Silence"

Bonus:

"Age Of False Innocence" (demo)

"Under The Ice" (demo)