BLIND GUARDIAN Live At 2016 Rock Hard Festival; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of Blind Guardian's full performance from the 2016 edition of the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Watch below.

Setlist:

"The Ninth Wave"

"The Script For My Requiem"

"Nightfall"

"Fly"

"Tanelorn (Into The Void)"

"Prophecies"

"The Last Candle"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"Time Stands Still (At The Iron Hill)"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Imaginations From The Other Side"

"Sacred Worlds"

"Valhalla"

"The Bard's Song - In The Forest"

"Mirror Mirror"

"Majesty"

Blind Guardian's new studio album is expected in the first half of 2021. Hansi Kürsch told Loud TV: "The real production for the album will start around April, and what we have in mind is mixing in November. So, I would guess that this album will be released in the first half of 2021"

Stay tuned for updates.