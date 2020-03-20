BLIND GUARDIAN Perform "Nightfall" At 2016 Rock Hard Festival; Pro-Shot Video

news heavy metal rarities blind guardian

WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of Blind Guardian, performing the Nightfall In Middle Earth album track, "Nightfall", live at the 2016 edition of the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Watch below:

Footage of the band performing "The Bard's Song - In The Forest" at the same show can be seen below:

Blind Guardian's new studio album is expected in the first half of 2021. Hansi Kürsch told Loud TV: "The real production for the album will start around April, and what we have in mind is mixing in November. So, I would guess that this album will be released in the first half of 2021"

Stay tuned for updates.



