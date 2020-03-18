BLIND GUARDIAN Perform "The Bard's Song - In The Forest" At 2016 Rock Hard Festival; Pro-Shot Video

WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of Blind Guardian, performing the Somewhere Far Beyond album track, "The Bard's Song - In The Forest", live at the 2016 edition of the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Watch below:

Blind Guardian's new studio album is expected in the first half of 2021. Hansi Kürsch told Loud TV: "The real production for the album will start around April, and what we have in mind is mixing in November. So, I would guess that this album will be released in the first half of 2021"

