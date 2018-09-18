BLIND GUARDIAN - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Bloodstock Open Air 2017 Set Posted

UK-based Bloodstock Open Air has posted pro-shot footage of Blind Guardian in action in August 2017. Check it out below. The setlist was as follows:

"The Ninth Wave"

"Welcome To Dying"

"Nightfall"

"The Script For My Requiem"

"Mordred's Song"

"Born In A Mourning Hall"

"Mirror Mirror"

"Bard's Song (In The Forest)"

"Valhalla"

Ryan and George at Lost In Vegas, who grabbed BraveWords' attention thanks to Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have since gained a loyal following of metal and rock fans. In the video below, the dynamic duo dissect "Mirror Mirror" by Blind Guardian.

"Mirror Mirror" originally appeared on Nightfall In Middle Earth, Blind Guardian's sixth full-length studio album. Released in 1998 through Virgin Records, it's a concept album based upon J. R. R. Tolkien's The Silmarillion.