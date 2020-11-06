BLIND GUARDIAN Release "Bright Eyes" Live Video

Blind Guardian will release the special 25th anniversary edition of their Imaginations From The Other Side album on December 11. This edition will contain live recordings and other special versions of the Blind Guardian classics featured on the album.

"A brilliant album celebrates its 25th anniversary and it is great to celebrate this in such a bombastic manner. Luckily we filmed our 2016 show in Oberhausen when we performed the entire album live. This is the perfect moment for us to present this masterpiece in so many different ways. An ideal resurrection of precious memories long gone, but not forgotten. This album is made for eternity… I hope. Enjoy", says vocalist Hansi Kürsch.

Today, Blind Guardian reveal a live clip for their classic, "Bright Eyes". Watch below, and get the single here.

Hansi Kürsch comments: "'Bright Eyes' is a godsend. The piece was composed during an unexpected forced break in production. When we were able to continue recording the album, André and I were not entirely happy with the composition, but luckily Marcus and Thomen had recognised the song's potential straight away, so it landed in its raw form on the album without any further intervention on our part. We put it on the album and then it surprisingly turned out to be one of the absolute highlights of the record, or perhaps even our entire career. I have no idea, nowadays, what we did not like back then. The songwriting for Imaginations… was long finished and we were already recording the album, when André got severe problems with his fingers and had to undertake a critical surgery, which as we know now, was fortunately successful. 'Bright Eyes' is without any doubt one of the band’s and the audience's favourite songs, especially when it comes to live shows. One of the ultimate singalongs and therefore one of the absolute highlights in a Blind Guardian concert. Check it out."

Imaginations From The Other Side 25th anniversary edition will be available in the following formats:

- CD

- Earbook (40p Earbook LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray - limited to 2000)

- CD-Boxset (Box incl. 40p Earbook (LiveCD, RemixedCD, original instrumental/demos CD, Blu-ray) + puzzle - limited to 1000)

- 2LP Black Vinyl

- 2LP Picture Vinyl (limited to 1000)

- 2LP Burgundy Vinyl (limited to 500)

- 2LP Pearl White Vinyl (limited to 500)

- 2LP Bronze Vinyl - Band Exclusive (limited to 300)

Pre-order the album here in the format of your choice.

"Born In A Mourning Hall" video: