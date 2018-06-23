BLIND GUARDIAN To Re-Release First Four Albums In September 2018; Now Available For Pre-Order

On September 14th, Germany-based progressive power metallers Blind Guardian will re-release their first four studio albums via Nuclear Blast. The back catalogue has been remixed and remastered, and will be available as 2CD-Digi and black vinyl formats, as well as individual coloured vinyl for each album. There will also be a vinyl box available, including all re-issues exclusively available via the Nuclear Blast Mailorder (see details below). The vinyl box can be also purchased separately as an empty slipcase without vinyls.

At the end of this year and also in early 2019, more re-issues are due to follow, so in total there will be 10 Blind Guardian re-releases. The previously mentioned re-issues due for September 14th, which can be pre-ordered now, are available in the following formats:

Battalions Of Fear (1988), remixed 2007/remastered 2018

- 2CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)

- black LP in gatefold

- NB MAILORDER ONLY violet LP in gatefold

Tracklist:

"Majesty"

"Guardian Of The Blind"

"Trial By The Archon"

"Wizard’s Crown"

"Run For The Night"

"The Martyr"

"Battalions Of Fear"

"By The Gates Of Moria"

"Gandalf’s Rebirth"

Follow The Blind (1989), remixed 2007/remastered 2011

- 2CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)

- black LP in gatefold

- NB MAILORDER ONLY green LP in gatefold

Tracklist:

"Inquisition"

"Banish From Sanctuary"

"Damned For All Time"

"Follow The Blind"

"Hall Of The King"

"Fast To Madness"

"Beyond The Ice"

"Valhalla"

"Don’t Break The Circle"

"Barbara Ann"

Tales From The Twilight World (1990), remixed 2012/remastered 2018

- 2CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)

- black LP in gatefold

- NB MAILORDER ONLY gold LP in gatefold

Tracklist:

"Traveler In Time"

"Welcome To Dying"

"Weird Dreams"

"Lord Of The Rings"

"Goodbye My Friend"

"Lost In The Twilight Hall"

"Tommyknockers"

"Altair 4"

"The Last Candle"

"Run For The Night" (live)

Somewhere Far Beyond (1992), remixed 2012/remastered 2018

- 2CD-DIGI (remixed/remastered CD+original CD)

- black LP in gatefold

- NB MAILORDER ONLY blue LP in gatefold

Tracklist:

"Time What Is Time"

"Journey Through The Dark"

"Black Chamber"

"Theatre Of Pain"

"The Quest For Tanelorn"

"Ashes To Ashes"

"The Bard’s Song – In The Forest"

"The Bard’s Song – The Hobbit"

"The Piper’s Calling"

"Somewhere Far Beyond"

Bonus (not on vinyl/only on CD):

"Spread Your Wings"

"Trial By Fire"

"Theatre Of Pain" (classic version)

All are available for pre-order now here.